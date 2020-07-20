Finally! Nicki Minaj Announces She’s Pregnant! [PHOTO]

Continue reading What We Know About Nicki Minaj’s New Boyfriend Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty

What We Know About Nicki Minaj’s New Boyfriend Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty

[caption id="attachment_3019815" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Sean Zanni / Getty[/caption] Nicki Minaj has found a new way to set the Internet ablaze and it doesn't have to do with her music or body. The Good Form rapper's new boyfriend Kenneth Petty has controversial past that has left many of her fans and critics unsettled. Nicki was first spotted with Petty last week and since his debut, she's shared several photos and videos with the troubled 40-year-old. Here's what we know about Kenneth "Zoo" Petty: MUST READ: Is Nicki Minaj Dating A Registered Sex Offender? The Internet Seems To Think So 1. He Is A Registered Sex Offender Petty is a Level 2 offender on the New York State's Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted of attempted rape in the second degree in 1995. According to the listing, he used a "knife/cutting instrument" against a 16-year-old teenager in the 1994 incident. He was sentenced to 18-54 months in state prison. Petty has 17 mugshots, one of which is for a manslaughter conviction. Petty reportedly pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in March 2006 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released in 2013. A fan commented under a photo of Nicki and Petty, on Instagram, saying "Wait y'all calling this man a rapist but it happened in 1994, meaning he was 16 or 17 & the girl was a 16 year old…must've been a white girl," Nicki responded, "He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf Internet. y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo." 2. They Were Allegedly High School Sweethearts According to TMZ, Nicki and Petty rekindled an old romance. Sources say, Nicki first fell in love with Petty when she was teenager in Queens and he is apparently one of her first loves. 3. He's 40 And Reportedly Has 5 Kids Petty's birthday is April 7, 1978. He reportedly has five children and is active in their lives. 4. He Is Working On Becoming A Music Executive Despite his troubled past, Petty working on reforming his life and becoming a "top music executive," MediaTakeOut reports. The controversial couple may be working on some business endeavors together. 5. He Planned Her Birthday Getaway Petty allegedly treats Nicki like a queen and planned her 36th birthday trip. "Nicki's friends haven't seen her this happy with anyone in years," a source told TMZ.