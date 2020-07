Fox 29 Sportscaster Sean Bell joins Mina SayWhat for their weekly Friday segment “Let’s Talk Sports.” This week they talk about basketball players breaking the NBA Bubble Rules and also the bombshell announcement that Philly fans win’t be allowed in the stand for Eagle and Phillies games until 2021. Listen to “Let’s Talk Sports” every Friday at 12:50p on 100.3 RNB.

