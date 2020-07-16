DMX, Snoop Dogg Set For Verzuz Instagram Live Battle

The official follow-up to Jadakiss’ trouncing of Fabolous in the virtual Verzuz arena has been announced. Snoop Dogg and DMX have been tabbed by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to face off in the highly popular Instagram Live battle series. Both Snoop and X have been asking for others to join them in the Verzuz ring, most notably Jay-Z. The battle is set for July 22nd.

Who do you got in this battle?

