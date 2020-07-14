Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charge Following Police Search In LA

Tory Lanez found himself behind bars Sunday.

The Toronto rapper was locked up early Sunday morning (July 12) after a house party altercation turned violent according to LAPD. Lanez was arrested and charged with carry a concealed weapon in his vehicle. The awkward part? Megan The Stallion was also at the party and had to be hospitalized following a glass wound to her foot.

The incident began at a house party and turned into an argument inside of an SUV. Police were able to find the SUV occupied by both Tory and Megan and reported finding a gun inside the vehicle.

More people had jokes for Lanez once the alleged arrest report came out on the “Say It” artist. According to Beverly Hills PD, the rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, is listed at 5’3″ and 120 pounds. Tory and Megan were both spotted hanging at Kylie Jenner’s house on Saturday night, hours before the shooting took place.

Tory Lanez booking info pic.twitter.com/BPmTfrStOo — Mílagrō (@MilagroGramz) July 14, 2020

See the reactions to the arrest below.

That nigga is 5ft3 120 he don’t need jail just a timeout damn. pic.twitter.com/uhMquVkMt6 — Zazu Nova (@darrrinnn) July 14, 2020

Live look at Tory gettin bailed out by Meg pic.twitter.com/4vuGsru8GX — TSG Commenter (@KendrickLiamR) July 14, 2020

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion need to stop hanging out with Kylie Jenner. That Kardashian curse is real. https://t.co/hntd3betOC — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 14, 2020

Meg Thee Stallion hiding 5’3” Tory Lanez when the cops pulled him over pic.twitter.com/tQtdkFHtbR — Rob (40-24) Rockets (@Hou5ton4L) July 14, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion trying to distract the cops from arresting Tory Lanez pic.twitter.com/fEMgAsUi0C — kati kmaro ➐ (@kaymaree__) July 14, 2020

People don’t want to believe that Kardashian curse is real. Tory Lanez spent one night with Kylie, now the nigga in jail. pic.twitter.com/cOKt2kUHwP — BENZIE 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@highrolla_) July 14, 2020

I just KNOW Tory Lanez was a bit too loud. Stormi told the nanny “girl grab me my phone off the charger” https://t.co/zrtT27nZco — Yung (@YungYinkv) July 14, 2020

News: “Tory Lanez arrested on serious weapons charges and could be in big trouble” Twitter: THIS NIGGA 5’3 Y’ ALL pic.twitter.com/UPNHSe0RPx — maybe: another knee grow 🇭🇹 (@SWeezyouttahere) July 14, 2020

This how Tory Lanez be cooking: pic.twitter.com/BFDwdCKvHa — depressed arsenal fan (@itsnotmikyle) July 14, 2020

When Tory Lanez gets in a fight with Megan. pic.twitter.com/P5jbtKuZTD — Lil’ Sketch (@DonArtistry) July 14, 2020

tory lanez being 5'3 120 is the funniest shit i ever heard — chris (@icedoutomnitrix) July 14, 2020

Surprised at everybody not knowing Tory Lanez height especially after he got up his chair from his Sway interview pic.twitter.com/7gNjiZbSci — Ahmed🇸🇴/Justice for Breonna & Elijah (@big_business_) July 14, 2020

Kylie Jenner after successfully cursing Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez pic.twitter.com/OUmMW0QWXv — umm🎸 (@blackrockstarrr) July 14, 2020

