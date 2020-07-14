WellConnected 07.13.20 – Outdoor Things To Do In Philly While Remaining Socially Distant

This week on Well Connected, Where We Talk Trends, Mina SayWhat and Style Strategist Bridget Battles talk about outdoor things you can do that are socially distant “approved.” Below are links to all the events.

TreeTop Quest Adventure https://www.treetopquest.com/philly/

Horse Back Riding https://worktoride.net/explore-programs/riding-lessons/

Schuylkill River Tours https://www.schuylkillbanks.org/events/kayak-tours

