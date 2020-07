Fox 29 Sportscaster Sean Bell joins Mina SayWhat for their weekly Friday segment “Let’s Talk Sports.” This week they talk about DeSean Jackson’s Instagram posts that offended the Jewish community and if he should be released by the Eagles. They also talk about the terrible accommodations at the NBA Bubble in Orlando. Listen to “Let’s Talk Sports” every Friday at 12:50p on 100.3 RNB.

