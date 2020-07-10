Malvern, PA Sex Trafficking Scandal Busted After Daughter Sends Mother A Cryptic Facebook Message

One Facebook Message rescued 14-year old woman from a sex trafficking scandal. According to WSBTV, the 14-year old girl is from Maryland and got recruited via Snapchat from a girl named Tiny.

From the reports, this was not the first interaction between the two as they met at a Washington D.C. party earlier in the year. Tiny, which plays as the recruiter in the sex trafficking is from Camden NJ. During the Snapchat conversation between the two she asked the young lady if she wanted to make money. After that conversation, Tiny picked up the underage girl and drove her to the sex trafficking apartment in Malvern, PA.

The story starts to get more Erie as they forced the underage girl to perform sexual acts on multiple men. After a few days of the young lady being sexually assaulted she sent out a cryptic message to her mother via Facebook Messenger saying, “I don’t want to be here anymore”.

Instantly the mother felt danger and contacted the authorities. Shortly after finding the location of the underage girl arrests were made. Three Malvern men were all arrested and charged with various sex-trafficking offenses. Names involved in the sex trafficking were Dimas Omar Cornejo “Adonys” Hernandez, 34; Franklin Rivera “Mono” Mendieta, 25; and Josue Sibrian Sanchez, 33. Ryans Office came out with a statement regarding the men involved with the sex trafficking, ” We are committed to getting justice for these victims, and we will hold all of the suspects accountable for these criminal acts to the fullest extent of the law”

More news to come as the story develops.

