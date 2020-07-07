For well over two decades, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter has maintained his status as one of the best Hip-Hop artists to ever grace a microphone. Although the Bad Lieutenant is forever connected to The Roots for good reason, Black Thought’s solo run via his Streams Of Thought series will be getting a new installment on July 31.

The latest EP, Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel, continues Black Thought’s lyrical examinations and dominance within the art form, employing the same strategy of working with one producer as he did with the previous installment. This time, Thought’s new drop is produced solely by Sean C, who has worked with Jay-Z, Pusha T, Joey BadA$$, and more.

Billed as an EP, the 13-track release features the likes of ScHoolboy Q, Swizz Beatz, Pusha T, Killer Mike, Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr, and CS Armstrong. The first single, “Thought Vs. Everybody,” which Thought performed as part of his at-home NPR Tiny Desk concert appearance, will drop this Friday (July 10).

Below is the full tracklisting for Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel below:

1. I’m Not Crazy (First Contact)

2. State Prisoner

3. Good Morning Ft. Swizz Beats, Pusha T and Killer Mike

4. Magnificent

5. Experience (Interlude)

6. Quiet Trip Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

7. Nature Of The Beast Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

8. We Should Be Good Ft. CS Armstrong

9. Steak Um Ft. ScHoolboy Q

10. Thought Vs. Everybody

11. Ghetto Boyz & Girls Ft. CS Armstrong

12. Fuel Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

13. I’m Not Crazy (Outro)

—

Photo: Getty

Black Thought Announces ‘Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel’ EP was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: