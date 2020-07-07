Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has made it to the news after posting an anti-semitic quote attributing the infamous Adolf Hitler. Jackson received backlash instantly and posted on his IG saying, “anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way I have no hatred in my heart towards no one !! Equality Equality”.
Shortly after, the Eagles star receiver issued an apology addressing his real intentions behind posting the Hitler quote
View this post on Instagram
I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.
The Philadelphia Eagles organization has also followed up with a statement of their own regarding Jackson’s Instagram post.
Emphasizing there no tolerance for hurtful words about any race is unacceptable.
Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles have not addressed if they will take any action towards DeSean for his post. More news to come as the story develops.
DeSean Jackson Issues An Apology For His Anti-Jewish Post [Video] was originally published on 1039hiphop.com