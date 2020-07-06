Temple University’s Class President Allegedly Left A Woman To Die Before Calling The Ambulance

Allegedly a story has been brewing about an apparent overdose that has occurred near Temple University’s campus. Class President of the pharmacy school Zach Delisi has admitted to witnessing a woman on the verge of dying from her drug use and left her for dead.
In the alleged Facebook conversation, Delisi admits to checking the woman’s pulse and noticed it was still “faint” before waiting another 15 minutes for the woman to stop breathing. Shortly after the woman stopped breathing he then called the ambulance. Class president Zach Delisi says the reasoning behind leaving the woman to die was to “save us a lot of tax dollars”
The screenshot of the conversation is below.
View this post on Instagram
This is a screenshot of an alleged conversation with Zach Delisi, a current student and CLASS PRESIDENT of temple’s pharmacy school, class of 2021. Let’s take this seriously and put on the pressure: let the dean know this must be thoroughly investigated and quickly resolved. Jayanth Panyam, Ph.D. Dean and Professor of Pharmaceutics 215-707-4900 jayanth.panyam@temple.edu @templeuniv Smfh. Zach Delisi U a real assehole for this #KensingtonBeach
More news to come as the story develops.