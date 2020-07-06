Temple University’s Class President Allegedly Left A Woman To Die Before Calling The Ambulance

Allegedly a story has been brewing about an apparent overdose that has occurred near Temple University’s campus. Class President of the pharmacy school Zach Delisi has admitted to witnessing a woman on the verge of dying from her drug use and left her for dead.

In the alleged Facebook conversation, Delisi admits to checking the woman’s pulse and noticed it was still “faint” before waiting another 15 minutes for the woman to stop breathing. Shortly after the woman stopped breathing he then called the ambulance. Class president Zach Delisi says the reasoning behind leaving the woman to die was to “save us a lot of tax dollars”

The screenshot of the conversation is below.

More news to come as the story develops.