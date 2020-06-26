Let’s Talk Sports 06.26.20 – NASCAR Reveals The Noose They Found At Bubba Wallace Garage – Should CoVid Cancel Sports?

Fox 29 Sportscaster Sean Bell joins Mina SayWhat for their weekly Friday segment “Let’s Talk Sports.” This week they talk about the noose found at Bubba Wallace’s garage after a picture was revealed. They also talk about sports opening up despite the corona virus spikes and continued positive diagnoses amongst players. Listen to “Let’s Talk Sports” every Friday at 12p on 100.3 RNB.

