CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pennsylvania Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’ Needs Spelling Lesson [Video]

Somebody Call the Sunbury Pennsylvania School System Because This Lady Needs Help With Spelling!

'WIGHTE LIVES MATTER' SPRAY PAINTER FROM PENNSYLVANIA

Source: TikTok User @rdhicks1999 / RaShawn Hicks

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was intended to be White Lives Matter) on a fence outside of a home.  According to TMZ the video was taken in Sunbury, Pennslyvania.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

We are assuming ‘White Lives Matter” is a response to ‘All Lives Matter’ not being sufficient enough for the anti ‘Black Lives Matter’ people. But more importantly, if there is a new movement they need to make sure they can spell their slogan correctly.

 

 

The Latest:

Pennsylvania Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’ Needs Spelling Lesson [Video]  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3 RNB:
Close