Columbus Police Allegedly Pull Legs Off Double Amputee At Black Lives Matter Protest

The Columbus Ohio Police Department is once again under scrutiny after a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest turned violent on Sunday, June 21st downtown.
The incident took place at the second protest downtown for the day after the LGBTQ protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement dispersed. The second group of protestors were near the state capital when Columbus Police Officers came to the area where the protest was happening and started asking them to move.
Columbus Police claim that a protestor threw a scooter at them and in return they dispersed mace and force on the crowd ensuing chaos. At the time an unidentified man, who is a double amputee, was captured on video getting medical help for injuries.
Witnesses claim that the Columbus Police took the man’s legs and only released them after several upset protestors approached them trying to get the prosthetics back all while being pepper-sprayed. Some of the incident was captured on video and eye witness accounts were uploaded to social media.
According to NBC4i a witness stated, “The kid was knocked down and maced, and he tried to get away. The cops had him by the ankles and once the prosthetics came loose, the kid ran up High St. on his palms. Some bystanders struggled with the police over the prosthetics for a few moments, and then they ran to catch up with him.”
Mayor Andrew Ginther took to twitter after the outrage of the video on the internet to make a statement.
The Columbus Police department took to their Facebook account to state that they did not remove his legs and the man was throwing objects at the police. Bodycam footage was shared with local television stations that police claim back their claims.
No word on the condition of the man or others at the protest. If you witness any treatment that you deem unfair by the police it is asked that you email about the incident to reportCPD@columbus.gov
See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus
