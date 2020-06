You can leave Philly but you can’t most certainly CANNOT take the Philly outta you. A whole flight of passengers on Spirit Airlines were catching a flight where they all on queue, started singing the Philly anthem Meek Mill ‘Dreams And Nightmares‘.

Philly and non-Philly residents know, no matter where you are at when you hear that song playing you MUST sing along. The reaction from the employees were priceless!