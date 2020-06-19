Five Philadelphia Phillies Players Tested Positive For COVID-19

According to CBS, five anonymous players form the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19.

Managing Partner of the Phillies John Middleton made a statement after the news broke out, “The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches, and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected,”

The Philadelphia Phillies have not commented on who these five players are. Mor news to come as the story develops