Let’s Talk Sports – Will Kaepernick Get A Job? Is Kyrie Irving On To Something? Is Sports A Distraction From The Movement?

Mina SayWhat has launched her new sports segment “Let’s Talk Sports” on 100.3 RNB Philly. The segment will air Fridays at 12p and feature Fox 29’s Sportscaster Sean Bell. For their inaugural episode, Sean and Mina talk about Colin Kaepernick getting a job. Is now the right time? Kyrie Irving has suggested that basketball players don’t return to the NBA at the end of July because it may distract from the current racial movement and reforms. Does he have a point? Is sports a distraction from the movement? Mina and Sean tackle these questions this week!

