Beyonce, Jay-Z Sued Over “Black Effect” Song

A Jamaican multi-hyphenate is suing Beyonce and Jay-Z for using her vocals on their song “Black Effect.” TMZ reported that Dr. L’Antoinette Stines filed a lawsuit against the Carters for copyright infringement and violating her right of publicity over the cut from 2018’s “EVERYTHING IS LOVE” album. Stines, who is heard on the track’s opening speech, claims she was never given credit or compensation for her contribution to “Black Effect and alleges that the couple asked her to record an interview about her views on love but said it would only be used for promotional purposes. Stines is seeking a writing credit and the royalties that come with it for her speech on “Black Effect,” along with an unspecific amount in damages.

