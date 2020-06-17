Radio One Remembers Grisel Barajas, Station Personality & Program Director

Monday the Radio One community suffered a great loss after learning about the passing of Grisel Barajas. Barajas served as Program Director as well as an on-air talent for Indianapolis’ La Grande 105.1. She was known for her fun spirit and always used her platform to help the community.
Radio One RVP, Deon Levingston said, “The sudden passing of Grisel Barajas has deeply shocked and saddened us. As the Program Director for LaGrande 105.1, Grisel was a valued colleague and trusted friend. She was taken away from us too soon and will be missed by all of us at Radio One Indianapolis and the entire Urban One family.We extend our heartfelt condolences to Grisel’s family and friends.”
New reporter, Rafael Sanchez, who worked with Grisel during her career in Indianapolis said in a statement, “Grisel Barajas was amazingly talented professional. Her enthusiasm and positivity were off the charts. I was honored to be her colleague and share the stage with her at several fundraisers. She loved her craft, the people she worked with, and the viewers she served in English and Spanish. My condolences to the Radio One Family and to her friends and family. Que descanse en paz- May She Rest in Peace.”
The Vice President of Programming at Urban One, Colby Tyner shared he sadness of Grisel’s passing on social media. In the post, he stated that the two would always have conversations about Immigration in America and why it was so important for Americans to help immigrants. He added, “this was her passion as an immigrant as as a successful Latina she used her platform to help her people”
Woke up this morning to hear that one of my team members @griselbarajas tragically died in an accident last night. We hired her a few years ago to program our Regional Mexican station @lagrandeindy she was a bright light of energy, loved her community and family. We would always have the conversations about America’s Immigration situation and why we should care more about it. She told me that our Government was deporting people to countries they have no connection too. Imagine being a 16 year old from Guatemala sent to Venezuela? How they were going into communities and disrupting families. This was her passion as an immigrant and as a successful Latina she used her platform to help her people. In her honor please RT this post and share her words with the world. #ripgriselbarajas
The Radio One family continues to send our love and support to Grisel’s family during this time.
