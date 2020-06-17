Philly Declares Juneteenth As An Official Holiday

Mayor Kenney has officially made an executive order in making Juneteenth a holiday in the city of Philadelphia. The city of brotherly love has been a proud host of the Juneteenth parade for over three years now.

Mayor Kenney has taken it to another level and gave the people of Philadelphia what they wanted by making Juneteenth an official holiday!

Juneteenth is an official City holiday. This is one small but meaningful step toward repairing the damages inflicted on Black Americans throughout our country’s history. #BlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/PvLeJFWrTc — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 17, 2020

What Is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, or “Freedom Day” is a holiday celebrated annually on June 19. This holiday commemorates when all enslaved people in Texas were set free.