Viral Star That Girl Lay Lay Inks Massive Deal With Nickelodeon

13-year-old viral sensation That Girl Lay Lay just inked another major deal.

The teen star and rapper just partnered with Nickelodeon to “develop original multiplatform programming, music initiatives, and build a cross-category consumer products business.”

The goal for Lay Lay is to “develop content for all Nickelodeon platforms, supporting her music career and an exclusive line of consumer products with merchandising agreements spanning categories such as fashion, accessories, publishing and more.”

From freestyles to her debut album Tha Cheat Code, Lay Lay has not only blazed a trail for young entrepreneurs but also became the youngest female rapper to ever sign a deal when she signed to Empire Records at age 11.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Nickelodeon family!,” said High in a statement. “I grew up watching Nick and this opportunity is seriously a dream come true. I have the best fans in the world, and I can’t wait to take them on this journey with me.”

