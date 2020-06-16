Philly Homeless Population Set Up A Tent In Ben Franklin Parkway And Demand Affordable Housing [Video]

Philadelphia’s homeless population has recently created an Autonomous Zone as an active protest against the city. Many homeless people in Philly have asked the city for more affordable housing as they are spending too much for a place to sleep at night. The city has denied any leeway in pricing.

Many volunteers have gathered to help the homeless people set up the camp zone in Ben Franklin Parkway.

The protestors want permanent housing and at the price they are at now makes the possibility difficult. The city of Philadelphia has not come out with a statement regarding reducing the price of housing. More news to come as the story develops.