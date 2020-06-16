Alicia Keys and John Legend are next up on the Verzuz Instagram battle stage. On Saturday, Swizz Beatz confirmed that the two multi-time Grammy award winners would square off behind their respective pianos. The battle will take place on June 19th or Juneteenth, the day many African-Americans were told they were “free” from slavery on June 19, 1865. Following the success of Bounty Killer and Beenie Man and the sound issues that plagued 112 versus Jagged Edge, Verzuz took a brief pause in light of the death of George Floyd on May 25th. Keys and Legend’s battle on June 19 will be the first since Kirk Franklin and Hezekiah Walker took part in a special “The Healing” edition on June 7th.

(Source-Bossip)

Alicia Keys, John Legend Verzuz Instagram Battle Confirmed For Juneteenth was originally published on wtlcfm.com

