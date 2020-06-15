Beyonce’ Writes A Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

While the officers involved in George Floyd’s death are all charged with second-degree murder, the officers who shot Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky EMT worker, in her own home have not been charged. This is a question we all want answers to, including Beyonce’ and she is taking action to get them. On her website, the Houston singer posted a letter she wrote to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asking for the three officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), Johnathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, to be criminally charged with killing Taylor.

In her letter, she points out that their lack of an investigation is unjustifiable.

“Three months have passed– and the LMPD’s investigation have created more questions than answers,” she wrote. “Their incident report states that Ms. Taylor suffered no injuries- yet we know she was shot at least eight times. The LMPD officers claim they announced themselves before forcing their way into Ms. Taylor’s apartment- but her boyfriend was with her, as well as several neighbors, all say this is untrue.”

Bey acknowledged the passing of Breonna’s Law and the ban on no-knock warrants as “small directions in the right direction.” She also urged for arrests to be made to bring Taylor’s family adequate justice.

“Three months have passed– and zero arrest have been made, and no officers have been fired,” she added. “The LMPD’s investigation was turned over to your office, and yet all of the officers involved in the shooting remain employed by the LMPD. Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly, Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison must be held accountable for their actions.”

Yonce recommended three actions that need to be taken in order for the police department to “demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life.” They include “bringing criminal charges against Johnathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers’ criminal conduct” and “investigate the LMPD’s response to Breonna Taylor murder, as well the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

Hopefully, Beyonce’s call for justice will push the LMPD to do what’s lawfully right. View the letter here.

