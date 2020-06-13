Register FREE: Reopening Philly Leadership Summit

Let’s continue to build momentum around this movement. Register for our FREE #vituralevent on Friday, June 19th from 12PM-6PM, produced by @quentinthepeot and brought to you by Radio One @1039HipHop @RnBPhilly @PraisePhilly @ClassixPhilly @WeThePeopleStage. We will engage with powerful community organizers, leaders, and political reps as we chart a path forward and discuss how to sustain the movement for lasting change.

Stand up. Speak out. Put your voice in the room. Reopening Philly Leadership Summit. The Movement is here.

Register for FREE today at wethepeoplestage.com/summit-registration

