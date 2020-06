Dr. Higgins and Nurse Debra Anthony from Keystone First joined Mina SayWhat on 100.3 RNB Philly to give information useful for pregnant woman who are concerned with the corona virus. They talk about changes that have been implemented to doctors offices and hospitals since the pandemic started and talk about resources that the Bright Start program at Keystone First offers for expectant moms. Get more info HERE

