Ku Klux Klan Leader Charged For Running Over Protestors In Virginia

A man who barreled into Richmond, Virginia #BlackLivesMatter protestors is an admitted leader of a hate group. Harry Rogers, has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery, and is being held without bond.

Officers report that Rogers ran over people protesting the police death of George Floyd. Witnesses said the rancid racist “revved the engine” of his car and drove through the protesters occupying the roadway. Luckily no one was seriously hurt.

In court, Monday, the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney said Rogers told arresting officers he was the president of the Ku Klux Klan in Virginia and the highest-ranking member not imprisoned, reports WTVR. He now may rightfully face hate crime charges.

“The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology,” Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement released after court. “We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate.”

GOOD.

This is just the latest case of malevolent Mayo lashing out at protestors. Robert Forbes, a black man, was struck and killed in Bakersfield, California while peacefully protesting when a driver identified as Keith Moore “accidentally” barreled into 100 protestors. In another case, all lives matter miscreant Brandon E. McCormick threatened Salt Lake City protestors with a crossbow. He’s now been charged with three felonies.

The NYPD was also seen driving into protestors and a recording was leaked of officers saying they should “shoot them.”

Be careful at these protests and be on the lookout for detractors and disruptors.

