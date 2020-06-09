CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

New Jersey Police Officer Mocks The Death Of George Floyd [Video]

The alleged officer was reenacting the scene of George Floyd being killed by putting his leg on top of a man's neck, yelling at Black Lives Matter protestors.

Video has surfaced of a police officer in Frankville, New Jersey that was caught mocking the death of George Floyd. The alleged officer was reenacting the scene of George Floyd being killed by putting his leg on top of a man’s neck, yelling at Black Lives Matter protestors.

 

 

The New Jersey Department of Corrections has come out with a statement regarding the active police officer.

Twitter Demands Amazon To Remove Offensive George Floyd Masks
Amazon Prime Summer Soiree Hosted By Erin And Sara Foster
15 photos
george floyd , New Jersey , nj cop , nj cop george floyd

Close