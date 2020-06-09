Black Women In Law Enforcement Panel Discussion Hosted By Solomon Jones (June 12)

Solomon Jones will host a panel discussion on Black Women In Law Enforcement with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other participants on June 12. The zoom panel discussion will be on Thursday, June 12th at 7pm.

The panel discussion will also include, Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney, Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and Chief Public Defender Keir Gray. The topics for the discussion will include how law enforcement has been affected by COVID-19, the role of black women in law enforcement, the challenges black women face in climbing the ranks, and what it means to have black women in positions of authority in the male-dominated field of law enforcement.

Also On 100.3 RNB: