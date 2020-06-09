CLOSE
Police Caught Slashing Protestors Car Tires [Video]

Many protestors ended the night stranded due to their car tires being slashed.

Baltimore Protests George Floyd Death

Source: Brandon Pierce / Brandon Pierce

Minneapolis law enforcement is once again, under fire after a video has surfaced of them slashing protestors car tires. Many protestors ended the night stranded due to their car tires being slashed. In the midst of getting justice for the wrongful murder of George Floyd protestors from around the world have been brutally beaten by officers.

As one of the main reasons the protesting is occurring is due to police brutality the police continue in combating that stigma more violence.

