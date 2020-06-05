The Owner Of ShopRite Stores Donate Perishable Food to Local Communities After Being Looted

The city of Philadelphia continues to recuperate after a string of riots and looting broke out in response to Saturday’s protests.

Many Grocery stores and local small businesses have been damaged due to the week-long looting with 12 major grocery stores in Philadelphia reporting over millions in damage.

Amongst the stores affected this week were two Shoprite stores- one located at Parkside and the other at Hunting Park.

ShopRite Owner, Jeff Brown is turning a negative situation positive by donating all perishable foods to locate residents in the area.

Brown teamed up with the Shared Food Program, an organization based in Philadelphia, to help distribute food to residents who depend on his stores.

Throughout the entire week, residents will be able to receive fresh groceries like milk, vegetables, fruit, and meat from distribution spots located at Parkside Association on 52nd Street, and Allegheny West Foundation on West Hunting Park.

Food giveaways will last until food runs out.