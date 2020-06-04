Abington Jefferson Health Hospital Under Fire After Employee Makes Racist Comments Online

Abington Jefferson Health Hospital has been under some fire when an employee has been caught making racist comments on her Facebook. Haley Amenta longtime employee at Abington Jefferson Health has been caught online saying racist comments. Amenta has also admitted to doing some disturbing acts as an employee at Jefferson Health.

As the long time employee goes back and forth with somebody in Facebook messenger she is caught repeatedly saying “White Power” Haley also admits to having an STD and has attempted to give it to African American patients. Abington Jefferson Hospital has not come out with a statement regarding what they will be doing with the racist employee.

Abington Jefferson Health Hospital has currently turned off comments on there Instagram. More news to come as the story develops.