Cancel culture doesn’t care who it is, anyone can be up to get got. Today’s victims are The Diamond Princess and the Queen of Miami Trina. Before business hours even started, Twitter came for Trina’s scalp and was canceling her after her comments on her radio show. Justin Timberlake was also canceled by not only the black community but also his own community.

Amanda Seales is canceling the daytime show “The Real” because she stands with the culture. Watch the clip to hear why.

Gary’s Tea: Amanda Seales Quits ‘The Real’ & Trina and Justin Timberlake Are Canceled?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com