America was on TEN this weekend as protests and angry rebellions took place in almost every single major metropolitan city.
As all that was unfolding, there were still police still doing business as usual in some cities. You know, harassing Black people, brutalizing the public, and generally not living up to the fictitious standard of serving and protecting.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
You may have noticed that “FBI Agent” was trending this morning on Twitter and wondered what the hell was going on? Well, to be honest, we’re not even sure. One thing that IS for sure is that these cops tried to arrest the wrong guy. Some people believe, for whatever reason, that this man is an undercover FBI agent.
We saw no evidence of that nor did the unidentified man ever say that, but again, he was NOT the man that cops thought he was. Peep the video of his detainment and subsequent release in the video below.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]
1. Porsha Williams1 of 22
2. J. Cole2 of 22
3. Jamie Foxx3 of 22
4. Nick Cannon4 of 22
5. Wale5 of 22
6. Kehlani6 of 22
7. Michael B. Jordan7 of 22
8. Tinashe8 of 22
9. Lil Yachty9 of 22
10. Ray J10 of 22
11. Tessa Thompson11 of 22
12. Ariana Grande12 of 22
13. Kendrick Sampson13 of 22
14. Jaylen Brown14 of 22
15. Machine Gun Kelly15 of 22
16. Halsey16 of 22
17. Karl Anthony Towns17 of 22
18. Royce White18 of 22
19. Keke Palmer19 of 22
20. Paul Wall20 of 22
21. Bun B21 of 22
22. Trae tha Truth22 of 22
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
Black Man Goes Viral For Being “FBI Agent” Who Was Racially Profiled By Cops [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com