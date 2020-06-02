WendysIsOverParty Trends After Wendy’s Donates $400,000 To Trump

The fast-food chain Wendy’s is now being canceled after social media users find out that the CEO donated over $400,000 to President Donald Trump.

UCOMM blog reports that Trump met with CEOs from big fast-food corporations and restaurant chains that he relies heavily on to help him with his presidency. As stated on the blog, the meeting included the CEOs from Panera, Burger King, Popeyes, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut.

“According to FEC records, Bodenstedt is a major donor to Trump, having donated $440,000, including $200,000 to the Trump Victory PAC on March 12, just days before states began shutting down in-person dining.”

Other major restaurants have donated like the CEO of Landry’s which owns other brands like Bubba Gump, Del Frisco’s, and Joe’s Crab Shack.

