The Office Of the City Commissioners have created a service for all Philadelphia residents to find the closest voting poll near you.

Have your voice be heard!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Related: Philly Protest Takes Place On The Highway And Explosions By Night [Photos]

Related: 2 Killed And 8 In Critical Condition After South West Philly Car Accident

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

PHILLY: Find The Nearest Voting Poll Here was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: