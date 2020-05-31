CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

J.R. Smith Brutally Beats Up Protestor For Vandalizing His Car [Video]

A video surfaced where JR Smith was going outside to his car and allegedly caught a protestor vandalizing on his property. The rest was history.

JR Smith Casino Night

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

NBA basketball player JR Smith has been known for many things in his career. Many clutch shots, missed clutch free throws & even some fights on and off the court. The newest update on the former basketball star is him beating the brakes off of a LA protestor. A video surfaced where JR Smith was going outside to his car and allegedly caught a protestor vandalizing on his property. The rest was history.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Watch the full video below.

View this post on Instagram

#JRSMITH

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Erica Mena Reminds Us She Is The Thirst Trap Queen! [Photos]
Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - Red Carpet
20 photos
jr smith , jr smith beat up protestor , jr smith fight , jr smith protestor

Close