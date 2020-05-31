PHILLY: White Man Tries To Shoot Protesters With An Arrow [Video]

The voices have been heard from the good people of Philadelphia. Following the tragic news of George Floyd’s death city after the city has come together to protest the unlawful death. When Philly got together it was magical and productive, to say the least. One anti protestor did not agree and brought his arrow to the protest. It appears in the video the man gets out of his car and starts to aim at the crowd of people with his arrow where he immediately gets tackled. Watch the full video below

Shortly after getting beat down by protestors, the white male was interviewed. Instantly he played the victim and acted oblivious to why he was beaten down.