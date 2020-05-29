Philadelphia COVID-19 Updates (May 29)

Working Papers are once again being issued by the School District of Philadelphia, but due to COVID-19, those documents will be issued by APPOINTMENT ONLY at 440 N. Broad Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00am to 2:00pm. Wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance. Click here to learn more.
Grab and Go Meals are now being distributed once a week at 50 sites throughout the School District of Philadelphia. Every Thursday from 9am to Noon, you can pick up a box of ten meals and a half-gallon of milk for each student in your family. Click here to learn more
Food Relief Cards are available for families of school-aged children who are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals in school. Those families can receive food worth $365.00 for each school-aged child. Click here to learn more.
Technology Support Centers can service your child’s Philadelphia School District-issued Chromebook. They operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
