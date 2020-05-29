Beyonce is the second singer to reach Number One in each of the past four decades. On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Knowles-Carter reached the Number One spot on the Billboard Hot 100, catapulting the singer onto a small list of artists who have topped the charts in the ’90s, ’00s, ’10s and ’20s. According to Billboard, Beyonce’s first Number One hit was Destiny’s Child’s 1999 single “Bills, Bills, Bills” which made the mark of the decade by a couple of months. The Lemonade artist has since topped the charts nine more times and made history by entering the rare mark at the top of the ’20s decade.

(Source-The Root)

Beyonce Named Second Singer To Reach Number One In Four Decades was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: