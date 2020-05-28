Wheelchair Karen Sprayed With Fire Extinguisher After Trying To Stab Protesters [Video]

Following the news of the untimely death of George Floyd getting killed by a gang of police officers, the people of Minneapolis have started protesting. They have been in the street showing how serious they’re taking this matter.
Many people have been breaking into Targets around the city to cause a riot but there was somebody in the way.. Wheelchair Karen. A woman that is appeared to be in a wheelchair was trying to stop people from going into her local Target and loot so she decided to bring some help. That help you may ask was a knife where in the video she is attempting to stab a young woman from going into the Target.
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @kecia.kae Following the tragic Monday incident involving George Floyd, thousands of protesters took the streets in Minneapolis to demand justice for the 46-year-old man. As we previously reported, Floyd was detained on suspicion of forgery and was pinned down to the ground when officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck, cutting off his airway. He eventually lost consciousness and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. ______________________________________________________________ The four cops involved in the incident have been fired. But as many would agree, that is not enough “justice” for Floyd. Angry and frustrated protesters have been demanding for the cops to be arrested and charged. Unfortunately, some protests have even turned violent, with some ending in looting. ______________________________________________________________ One woman who has now gone viral claims she was peacefully “protesting” to stop people from looting a Target store, but was quickly stopped. According to The Daily Mail, the woman identified as Jennifer online says she was “punched in the head” and “sprayed with a fire extinguisher” after trying to block protesters. Many reported that she allegedly had a knife on her. While some saw the video as a brutal attack on a disabled woman, others saw Jennifer as the aggressor and the fire extinguisher as an act of self-defense. ______________________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Photo Credit: Daily Mail ______________________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463!
The split second before she was able to strike the innocent woman, a man sprayed a fire extinguisher in her face. Here goes Wheelchair Karen playing the victim…AGAIN.