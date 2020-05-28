LOL: Bow Wow Hops On His Yacht In The Rain And Is Looking For A Wife [Video]

Somebody check on Bow Wow… Were in the middle of a pandemic and the hitmaker chooses to have a day out on the yacht. Not only did Bow take his yacht out but he did it on a rainy day. We wonder if he was listening to “Shorty Like Mine” since he posted a video on the yacht saying he is in fact looking for a wife! That yacht hits different when you got your significant other with you and Bow Wow is down for all the shenanigans.

