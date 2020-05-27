Tamar Braxton Talks New Hair Show, Being In Quarentine & Her Music Career With Mina SayWhat

Tamar Braxton called Mina SayWhat on 100.3 RNB Philly during quarantine to take about her new hair show on VH1 called “To Catch A Beautician.” She works with Michelle Obama’s ex hairstylist, Johnny Wright, on the show and together they help customers and stylists fix their botch hair jobs. Tamar also talks about her friendship with Kandi Burress, what’s she’s been going during quarantine, and explains her journey with music since divorcing her ex-husband and manager Vince.

