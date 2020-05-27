New Audio Reveals Michael Jordan Was In Fact The Reason Isiah Thomas Was Left Off The Dream Team

ESPN’s hit docu-series about Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance, led to many interesting revelations during its 10-episode run and poured cold water on decades-long rumors.

One of those rumors that seemed to be put to bed was the infamous hearsay that Michael Jordan was the main reason that NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas was left off the legendary Dream Team roster of the 1992 Summer Olympics.

While he denied he played a role in the decision in the documentary, new audio has emerged suggesting the G.O.A.T was butting heads with the powers that be over the addition of the greatest point guard in Detroit Pistons history.

TMZ is reporting that unheard audio from 1992 has leaked which features Michael Jordan letting Olympics selection committee member Rod Thorne know that if Thomas was given a spot on the Dream Team roster, he would be taking his ball and going home for the summer.

From TMZ:

It’s all on Jack McCallum‘s ‘The Dream Team Tapes’ — here’s the transcription.

Isaiah Thomas: "If I'm not apart of the Dream Team because of a lapse in emotion in terms of not shaking someone's hand, if that's the reason why I didn't make the Dream Team, then I am more disappointed today than I was back then when I wasn't selected." pic.twitter.com/5QQk3kmX0g — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 27, 2020 “Rod Thorn called me. I said, ‘Rod, I won’t play if Isiah Thomas is on the team.’ He assured me. He said, ‘You know what? Chuck [Chuck Daly] doesn’t want Isiah. So, Isiah is not going to be part of the team.’”Well, that flies in the face of his original explanation he offered in the documentary in which he denied having anything to do with Thomas being the blatantly missing piece of the Dream Team puzzle.The rivalry between the Pistons and Bulls during that era was legendary, and that alone would’ve given Mike enough cover to admit that was the reason he kept Zeke off the team. But instead, he pointed fingers away from himself and now we have this.Jordan knew that without him (the most popular player in the NBA) the Dream Team would be incomplete. Had he wanted Thomas on the team, Thomas would’ve been on the team regardless of how any other player might’ve felt. Instead, he blackballed him from history.Thomas, for his part, admitted that his omission from the team was a hard pill to swallow at the time and that if his beef with Jordan was the main reason for it, then it’s more painful today than it was then. With reports that Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant were upset with the way the documentary made Jordan look like a God and everyone else as mere mortals, this latest revelation is sure to give Jordan haters more ammo to shoot his legendary status down. He’s still the GOAT though. Just sayin.’ — Photo: Getty

New Audio Reveals Michael Jordan Was In Fact The Reason Isiah Thomas Was Left Off The Dream Team was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: