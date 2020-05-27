Philly slang is heavily used everywhere in the world. If this is a shocker you have obviously been living under a rock. For years, Philadelphian’s have used slang words in movies, music videos, it’s used by our favorite athletes, and even some of our favorite entertainers. Hence one of the best football plays of all time is called “Philly Special” so it’s safe to say we run the culture! But what are some of those terms that move the culture? Below we’ve listed the Philly slang terms in Hip Hop that drive the culture.

Jawn: a person, place, or thing

Boul: This term is to refer to another male

Young Boul: Is a young man

Drawn: Somebody that is acting out of character.

Drawl Box: An individual that is REALLY acting out of character

Ye Mean: Do you know what I mean?

Bid: A fool or fooling around

Type Time: What are your intentions?

Whiz Wit: A cheesesteak with cheese whiz and onions

Whiz wit out: A cheesesteak with Cheese Whiz but without onions

Wooder Ice: Water Ice

Ard: Alright/Ok

Ocky: Unauthentic

Outta Pocket: Out of line

Niz: Nope

Which Philly slang words did we miss? Comment below…

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHILLY SLANG TERMS

Philly Slang You Need To Know Before You Go To The Jawn was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: