Eminem Invites Fans To Text Him

Eminem is inviting fans and Stans alike to text message him. On Monday, Eminem took to Instagram and invited fans to reach out and message him at the number “313-666-7440,” as part of his recently launched campaign to directly interact with his listeners. According to reports, the initiative was introduced to pay homage to the 20th anniversary of the “Marshall Mathers LP,” which was on May 23rd. In addition to the texts, Eminem will also be attending an online listening session for the “Marshall Mathers LP” today, where he’ll be engaging in a Q&A with those in attendance.

(Source-Billboard)

