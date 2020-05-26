Uber Under Attack By Twitter Due To ‘Walking Buddy’ Hoax

If it’s one thing you don’t want to do, it’s get on Black Twitter’s bad side.
Unfortunately, Uber didn’t get the memo!
Earlier this week, the ride-sharing app began trending after a customer supposedly shared a screenshot of a new feature called, ‘walking Buddy.’
The feature allegedly charged riders to have someone walk to their destination instead of being driven.
Twitter responses were so massive, that a spokesperson for the company has since then released a statement saying that ‘walking buddy’ is nothing more than a hoax!
However, if you are interested in having a companion walk with you, check out apps like bSafe and Life360.
Check out what Twitter had to say about ‘walking buddy’ below: