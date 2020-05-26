CLOSE
Uber Under Attack By Twitter Due To ‘Walking Buddy’ Hoax

UBER Cabs Booking Using Mobile App

Source: Mint / Getty

If it’s one thing you don’t want to do, it’s get on Black Twitter’s bad side.

Unfortunately, Uber didn’t get the memo!

Earlier this week, the ride-sharing app began trending after a customer supposedly shared a screenshot of a new feature called, ‘walking Buddy.’

The feature allegedly charged riders to have someone walk to their destination instead of being driven.

Twitter responses were so massive, that a spokesperson for the company has since then released a statement saying that ‘walking buddy’ is nothing more than a hoax!

However, if you are interested in having a companion walk with you, check out apps like bSafe and Life360.

Check out what Twitter had to say about ‘walking buddy’ below:

