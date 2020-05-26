Uber Under Attack By Twitter Due To ‘Walking Buddy’ Hoax

If it’s one thing you don’t want to do, it’s get on Black Twitter’s bad side.

Unfortunately, Uber didn’t get the memo!

Earlier this week, the ride-sharing app began trending after a customer supposedly shared a screenshot of a new feature called, ‘walking Buddy.’

The feature allegedly charged riders to have someone walk to their destination instead of being driven.

Twitter responses were so massive, that a spokesperson for the company has since then released a statement saying that ‘walking buddy’ is nothing more than a hoax!

However, if you are interested in having a companion walk with you, check out apps like bSafe and Life360.

Check out what Twitter had to say about ‘walking buddy’ below:

If my walking buddy bad af I hope she knows we’re becoming other types of ‘buddy’ https://t.co/ZZhrMFsikw — OYB. Original Yoruba Boy🇳🇬🇵🇹🇨🇻 (@Kbanks17) May 26, 2020

Every time I see “walking buddy” I think how I walk and don’t get paid at all for it. This is the ghetto 🥴 https://t.co/VjQDibMkit — Covid 21 & Over It (@AsiaStormborn) May 26, 2020

You sign up to be a walking buddy on uber, next thing you know you're an accomplice — Somebody's Son (@WhatUpWarner) May 26, 2020

