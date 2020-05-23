Verzuz Series Announce Battle For The Ladies With 112 vs Jagged Edge

The #Verzuz battle series keeps getting better and better.

Earlier this week after a legendary showdown between Ludacris and Nelly, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced that they were easing the stress from quarantine by taking the showdown to the islands with a monstrous battle between Dancehall icons Bounty Killer and Beenie Man–but the duo stepped it up even bigger with a battle for the ladies between 112 and Jagged Edge, making this the biggest weekend for the online series.

“I was going to take Saturday off,” Swizz said. “But I’m getting a lot of pushback from the artists and the audience to keep it going, especially since it’s a long holiday weekend and everyone is stuck indoors. So I said, ‘I’d better tell Tim we’re going to work this weekend.”

Saturday will see their first non-R&B/hip-hop match — with Jamaican reggae artists Beenie Man and Bounty Killer — and on Monday, the first group Verzuz, with R&B groups Jagged Edge taking on Bad Boy favorites 112.

“We wanted to switch it up and add some Caribbean style with Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, and also give everyone a treat with another celebration with Jagged Edge and 112 as that was in popular demand – all for Memorial Day Weekend,” Swizz continued.

The battle between 112 and Jagged Edge marks the third R&B battle that has taken place since the battle series began in March. The first between R&B icons Babyface and Teddy Riley had an eye-popping 500,000 views and the second between soul goddesses Erykah Badu and Jill Scott gaining more than 1Billion views, fans can’t wait to see how the highly-anticipated showdown between the two reigning kings of 90s groups finally face off. The battle between Beenie Man and Bounty Killer isn’t the first time the series stepped outside the box, during the third battle of the series focused on songwriters, with a showdown between Johnta Austin and Ne-Yo, resulting in more than 4 million tuning in.

The R&B battle between 112 and Jagged Edge goes down Monday, May 25th at 8PM Eastern.

