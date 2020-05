The class of 2020 is headed out into the world at what seems to be the worst of times. Here are some tips for seniors for surviving post graduation.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

10 Things Every High School Senior Should Know was originally published on blackamericaweb.com