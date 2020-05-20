Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos

The Class of 2020 will have to graduate a bit different from any other class due to the global pandemic. Nonetheless they still earned the diploma and should be proud of themselves. Every year during this time celebrities show off there highschool/college photos to reminisce about the good ole times.

Alicia Keys chose to go on Instagram and show some of her highschool photos off!

Keys also shared a picture from her high school prom!