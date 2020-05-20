Wendy Williams is taking a break from her TV hosting duties due to an autoimmune condition. The star of her self-titled series also went on hiatus during the initial COVID outbreak, as did many other programs in production. However the Daily News is reporting that this break is due to Williams’ ongoing struggle with Graves Disease. The illness is a condition where the body’s immune system attacks its own thyroid gland. It’s the most common cause of hyperthyroidism and the primary symptom is extreme fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precaution, Williams has decided to take some more time off while she undergoes treatment.

Wendy Williams Takes Hiatus For Graves’ Disease was originally published on wtlcfm.com

